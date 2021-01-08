Kailua Village Business Improvement District Seeking Eligible Candidates

Eligible candidates who wish to serve on the Kailua Village Business Improvement District (KVBID) Board of Directors are now able to apply. Thirteen of the 17 board seats are elected by the fee simple owners and/or lessees of land within the Kailua Village Business Improvement District.

Six board seats are opening for a two-year term and will be elected at the upcoming KVBID Annual Meeting in March. Three board seats are open in the Fee Simple Owners/Lessees of Land category and three seats are available in the Commercial Tenant category. All eligible candidates will be included on the ballot and members of the District will elect directors during the upcoming March Annual Meeting.

To be eligible, Board applicants must own or lease land within District boundaries or lease commercial space within the District. Boundaries of the District are roughly the former Kmart to Royal Kona Resort.

A Board of Directors Candidate Application Form is available online at www.HistoricKailuaVillage.com. All Candidate Application Forms must be submitted no later than Jan. 22, 2021, to [email protected].

To learn more about the Kailua Village Business Improvement District and initiatives outlined in its 5 Year Strategic Plan, visit www.HistoricKailuaVillage.com

About Kailua Village Business Improvement District

The Kailua Village Business Improvement District (KVBID) is a collaborative effort between business,

government and area residents to develop and implement creative solutions to improve the cleanliness, attractiveness, community and economic vibrancy of Historic Kailua Village. KVBID’s mission is to make Kailua Village a model sustainable community that is a better place to invest, work, live and play.