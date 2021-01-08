January 08, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 08, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 8, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 8, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov