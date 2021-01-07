Police Cite 1,000 For DUI Over Previous Year

Hawai‘i Island Police effected 1,001 DUI arrests for the calendar year 2020 compared with 1,085 in 2019, a decrease of 7.7%.

There were 176 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were involved in traffic accidents in 2020, compared with 233 in 2019, a decrease of 24.5%.

District For the Year 2020 Hāmākua 8 North Hilo 2 South Hilo 259 Puna 213 Ka’u 12 Kona 400 South Kohala 88 North Kohala 19 Island Total 1,001

There were 57 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were under the age of 21 in 2020, compared with 65 in 2019, a decrease of 12.3%.

For the year 2020, there were 772 major accidents compared with 988 in 2019, a decrease of 21.9%.

There were 15 fatal crashes on the Big Island in 2020 that resulted in 15 fatalities compared with 25 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities recorded in 2019. This represents a decrease of 40% for fatal crashes and 40% for fatalities.

Impairment was a factor in 12 fatalities in 2020. Of those, three involved alcohol only, seven involved drugs only, and two involved both alcohol and drugs.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.