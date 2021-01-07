Police Cite 1,000 For DUI Over Previous Year

Police Cite 1,000 For DUI Over Previous YearJanuary 7, 2021, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 6, 2021, 5:03 PM)
Hawai‘i Island Police effected 1,001 DUI arrests for the calendar year 2020 compared with 1,085 in 2019, a decrease of 7.7%.
There were 176 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were involved in traffic accidents in 2020, compared with 233 in 2019, a decrease of 24.5%.
|District
|For the Year 2020
|Hāmākua
|8
|North Hilo
|2
|South Hilo
|259
|Puna
|213
|Ka’u
|12
|Kona
|400
|South Kohala
|88
|North Kohala
|19
|Island Total
|1,001
There were 57 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were under the age of 21 in 2020, compared with 65 in 2019, a decrease of 12.3%.
For the year 2020, there were 772 major accidents compared with 988 in 2019, a decrease of 21.9%.
There were 15 fatal crashes on the Big Island in 2020 that resulted in 15 fatalities compared with 25 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities recorded in 2019. This represents a decrease of 40% for fatal crashes and 40% for fatalities.
Impairment was a factor in 12 fatalities in 2020. Of those, three involved alcohol only, seven involved drugs only, and two involved both alcohol and drugs.
DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.