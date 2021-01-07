N. Hawai‘i Community Hospital Offers COVID Vaccine to Various Healthcare Workers

Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to all community healthcare providers and their staff members who work with patients.

In addition to physicians, the vaccine is now available to dentists, optometrists and opticians, chiropractors, private/home nursing agencies, physical, occupational, and massage therapists, pharmacists, aestheticians, and any other licensed healthcare workers.

For healthcare organizations or offices seeking to vaccinate employees, they must complete a request form and email it to [email protected]

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital is still in the first phase of its rollout of the vaccine.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kona Community Hospital and Hilo Medical Center continue to vaccinate employees. As of this week, HMC began providing the vaccine to extended care facilities.