DOH Reports 322 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 322 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 22,631. No COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 155 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.5%.

A total of 18 new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 18,711

Hawai‘i: 1,964

Maui: 1,175

Kaua‘i: 154

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 23

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 498

A total of 1,521 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 299 people have died.