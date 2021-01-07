Big Island Weekend Road Closures, Jan. 8 to Jan. 10

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO (24-HOUR WORK): Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 15 for 24 hours a day for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea-bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo-bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.