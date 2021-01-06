Puna Geothermal Venture Meetings Scheduled for Upcoming Year

Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) has announced meeting dates for 2021. Its next virtual community meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. PGV, along with representatives of Hawaiian Electric Company and the County of Hawai‘i, will give updates and answer questions from the public.

PGV also plans to hold meetings on the second Wednesdays of April, July and October 2021. Whether these meetings will be virtual or take place in person will depend upon the pandemic. Details of future meetings will be announced later.

PGV, a subsidiary of Ormat Technologies, a world leader in geothermal energy, resumed operations on November 5, 2020, two and a half years after the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano disrupted operations. “We are happy the plant is back online and look forward to the opportunity to provide updates on the restart,” said Michael Kaleikini, Ormat’s senior director, Hawaii Affairs.

The public can participate in the January 13 meeting by clicking a link on PGV’s website: www.punageothermalproject.com. The link will become live at the start of the meeting. The public can also submit questions in advance at https://punageothermalproject.com/public-meetings/

Written highlights and video recordings of previous virtual community meetings are available online at https://punageothermalproject.com/public-meetings/

In addition to participating in virtual meetings, residents who have questions or concerns can call the toll-free line, 808-369-9094. Weekly project updates are posted at www.punageothermalproject.com

About PGV— Puna Geothermal Venture has been producing electricity from geothermal sources since 1993. Prior to the 2018 eruption, it was providing 38 megawatts of power, about 20% of the island’s electric needs. PGV was acquired by Ormat Technologies in 2004. Ormat provides clean, reliable energy solutions from geothermal and recovered energy as well as energy management and storage solutions. Its U.S. operations are based in Reno, NV.