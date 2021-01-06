Kona Man Charged With Several Offenses Following Domestic Incident

Kona Man Charged With Several Offenses Following Domestic IncidentJanuary 6, 2021, 9:06 AM HST (Updated January 6, 2021, 9:06 AM)
A Big Island man has been arrested for domestic abuse.
The Hawai‘i Police Department has subsequently charged Regan Yang, 43, of Kailua-Kona with an array of offenses stemming from a domestic incident that occurred in a vehicle at various locations in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
After conferring with prosecutors, detectives from the Juvenile Aid Section charged Yang with abuse family household member, second-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, reckless driving, place to keep ammunition, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and kidnapping.
Bail was set at $12,250. His initial court appearance was Tuesday, Jan. 5 in the Kona District Court.