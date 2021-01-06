January 06, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 06, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 6, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 6, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 2pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
South Big Island
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 9pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov