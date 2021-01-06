January 06, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 2pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

South Big Island

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 9pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

