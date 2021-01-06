HVNP Releases January Flight Plans Schedule

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park released upcoming flight plans for January.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.

The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 14, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. for invasive tree survey and control in Ka‘ū desert from the coast to 3,000-foot elevation.

Jan. 19, between 6:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku between 4,000 & 6,000-foot elevation.

Jan. 20, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive banana poka surveys and control on the Mauna Loa Strip between 5,000-foot and 6,400-foot elevation.

Jan. 21, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive guinea grass surveys and control along Keauhou Trail, from the coast to 2,000-foot elevation.

Jan. 27, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., for fence material sling loads along the Kahuku boundary around the 5,500-foot elevation contour.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.