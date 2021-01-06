Healthcare Workers Islandwide Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

More than 1,000 healthcare workers have received the first shot in the vaccine against COVID-19 with the second dose to be administered next week.

As of Tuesday, more than 1,450 employees and providers at Hilo Medical Center and community healthcare providers and their staff have been vaccinated. Starting today, Extended Care Facility will hold their clinic, followed by Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua on Thursday and Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home on Friday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

At HMC, 820 employees have taken the shot. Staff and residents at Ka‘ū Hospital also received their vaccines last week.

As of Tuesday, 495 frontline healthcare workers at Kona Community Hospital as well as community healthcare workers.