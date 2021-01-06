DOH Adds 10 to COVID-Related Death Tally

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 143 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 22,310. A total of 10 new COVID-related fatalities were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 140 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.5%.

A total of eight new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 18,499

Hawai‘i: 1,946

Maui: 1,119

Kaua‘i: 153

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 23

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 464

A total of 1,1519 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 29 people have died.