January 05, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 05, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 5, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 5, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before 10am, then scattered showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Kona
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly clear during the early evening, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.