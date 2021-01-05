January 05, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 10am, then scattered showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly clear during the early evening, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Looking Ahead