COVID Cases Reported at 124 Statewide Tuesday

COVID Cases Reported at 124 Statewide TuesdayJanuary 5, 2021, 12:12 PM HST (Updated January 5, 2021, 12:12 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 124 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 22,168. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 138 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.5%.
A total of 12 new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 18,414
Hawai‘i: 1,938
Maui: 1,091
Kaua‘i: 150
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 22
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 447
A total of 1,498 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 289 people have died.