Cattle Rustling Reported in Waimea

Big Island authorities are seeking public assistance in a cattle rustling incident in Waimea.

On Jan. 4, 2021, South Kohala patrol officers responded to a report of an 8-month-old, black-colored steer that was killed. The meat was subsequently removed on private property in the area known as Dairy Fence, which is located off Mana Road. The incident occurred sometime between Sunday evening, Jan. 3 and Monday morning, Jan. 4.

The owners informed HPD officers that the steer had recently been treated with medications and the meat that was removed is not suitable for human consumption.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz via email at [email protected] or to call the Waimea Police Station at (808) 887-3080. They may also contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.