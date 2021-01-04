Volcanoes National Park Offering Internship

An opportunity to start a career in the National Parks Service is coming in the next several months.

Applications for the Scientists in Parks Fellows Program at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park are now available for the summer of 2021.

The Scientists in Parks Fellow will work with the park education specialist to develop a climate change curriculum for high school students, focusing on changes to the island of Hawaiʻi. The position begins in mid-May and 11 weeks of the internship will be in the park. A mandatory Professional Development Workshop will be held in Washington, DC from Aug. 1 – 5, 2021.

Eligible applicants must be the following:

A US citizen, 18 to 30 years of age (or a veteran up to age 35)

Enrolled as an upper-level undergraduate (junior or senior) or graduate (Masters or Ph.D.) student that will not graduate prior to finishing the Fellow Project

Or has already earned their undergraduate degree and is not currently enrolled, but has applied to attend graduate school beginning Fall 2021

Benefits include full-time work at $500/week for 12 weeks, employment with the Ecological Society of America, networking opportunities with National Park Service and Department of Interior leaders, mentoring by National Park Service supervisor, professional development through a workshop at the end of the summer, and the ability to earn a Direct Hire Authority upon successful completion.

Direct Hire Authority allows students who excel in their internships and then subsequently complete their undergraduate or graduate degree requirements the eligibility to be hired without competition into permanent positions within the National Park Service and other select bureaus of the Department of the Interior for which they are qualified.

For more information, contact Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Education Specialist Jody Anastasio by email at [email protected]. To apply go online. The application period is open until January 24, 2021.