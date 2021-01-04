Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Stolen Excavator

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen excavator from the Waikoloa area.

The 2008 yellow and black-colored CAT 303CR Mini Excavator, valued at $35,000, was reported missing on Jan. 2. Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Kohala patrol responded to the reported theft from an agricultural lot near mile marker 9 on Highway 190 on Jan. 2. The theft occurred sometime between 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day and 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The excavator features a decal with the letters “T & B” in white-colored lettering on a black-colored background.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen excavator to contact Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz of the South Kohala Patrol Division via email at [email protected], or at 808-887-3080. Members of the public may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 with information.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000