January 04, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 04, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 4, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 4, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers. Low around 63. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 61. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 75. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
