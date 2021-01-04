First Hawaiian Bank to Cash Stimulus Checks Free of Charge

First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) will cash any stimulus check with no fees assessed, whether the bearer is an FHB customer or not.

“With so many people in our community impacted by the pandemic, we are waiving fees to cash a stimulus check for both non-customers and customers,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “We want to do our part to make sure that people can gain access to this much-needed cash as soon as possible.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The federal government stated that it would begin mailing paper checks on Dec. 30 to qualifying U.S. citizens. FHB’s goal is to help get this money into people’s hands quickly and easily, whether they bank at FHB or not.

Individuals who receive a stimulus check can cash it any First Hawaiian Bank Branch during regular business hours. FHB Customers may also deposit their check using an FHB ATM and deposit remotely through FHB Mobile.