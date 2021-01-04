DOH Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 89 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 22,045. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 134 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.4%.

A total of four new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 18,340

Hawai‘i: 1,926

Maui: 1,070

Kaua‘i: 150

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 431

A total of 1,488 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 289 people have died.