2 Kona Men Charged in Connection to South Kona Home Invasion

Two Kailua-Kona men arrested in connection to a home invasion in South Kona were officially charged.

The incident occurred on Dec. 27. According to Hawaii Police, two masked gunmen, later identified as 23-year-old Jerome Kahoalii-Heath and 27-year-old Ioane Asagra, entered a Captain Cook home, demanded drugs and money, and struck three witnesses in the head with a weapon.

On Dec. 30, 2020, the Area II Special Enforcement Unit, working in collaboration with Kona Patrol Officers and Area II Criminal Investigation Section Detectives, located Kahoalii-Heath and Asagra, along with 20-year-old Valerie Mills-Lorenzo, within a stolen Jeep Cherokee, while in the Kona Palisades Subdivision.

The Jeep Cherokee fled the immediate area and was later located on Kapuna Street in Kailua-Kona where Kahoalii-Heath and Mills-Lorenzo were taken into custody without incident. Asagra was later located by officers on Highway 180 and he too was taken into custody without incident.

During the course of this investigation, four stolen vehicles were recovered and returned to their rightful owners. In addition, after executing search warrants on the stolen vehicles, detectives recovered stolen firearms, ammunition, and illicit narcotics.

After conferring with prosecutors, Kahoalii-Heath was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, five counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, two counts of ownership prohibited, resist order to stop, driving without a license, reckless endangering, two counts of accident involving property, one count of accident involving injury, place to keep firearm, first-degree theft, habitual property crimes, violation of probation, and violation of supervised release.

Ioane Asagra was also charged with four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, place to keep, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, drug paraphernalia, second-degree accomplice to reckless endangering, violation of probation, and violation of supervised release.

Bail for Kahoalii-Heath and Asagra set at $500,000 each. Both main remain in police custody and have an initial court appearance scheduled this afternoon at the Kona District Courthouse.

Valerie Mills-Lorenzo was released pending further investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Donovan Kohara, via email at [email protected], or at 808-326-4646, ex. 238. Members of the community can also contact police at the non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.