Missing Person in Need of Assistance

UPDATE: Salsedo has been located in good health.

The Hawaii Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Robert Salsedo who has been reported missing.

Salsedo is a male, 64 years old, Puerto Rican, approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall, approximately 190 pounds, with medium build, short salt and pepper colored hair, salt and pepper colored mustache, brown eyes, and a tan complexion.

Salsedo was last seen on January 3, 2021, around 3:10 p.m. in the area of W Makuahine Street in Waikoloa wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and prescription glasses. Salsedo is in need of various medication and asks anyone with information on Salsedo’s whereabouts to contact police at (808) 935-3311.

