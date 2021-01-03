January 03, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with an east wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead