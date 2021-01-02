Wind Advisory Extended Through This Evening

Wind Advisory Extended Through This EveningJanuary 2, 2021, 6:55 AM HST (Updated January 2, 2021, 6:55 AM)
9:37 PM HST Friday, Jan. 1, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY
* WHAT: Northeast to east winds 35 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph.
* WHERE: Big Island Summits.
* WHEN: Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS: A Wind Advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.
