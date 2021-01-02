Three COVID-19 Testing Sites Open to Public Today

Three COVID-19 testing sites are open to the public today.

The first is in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium. Testing starts at 8 a.m. and ends at noon.

A popup clinic will also be set up in Kona at West Hawai‘i Civic Center. It opens at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

The third testing site will be set up in Puna at Kea‘au High School. The clinic will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.