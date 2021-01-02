Swimmer Injured After Apparent Shark Attack Offshore Anaeho’omalu Bay

A woman was injured after an apparent shark attack offshore of Anaeho’omalu Bay this morning.

At approximately 8:01 a.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call regarding a shark bite. According to fire officials, a 68-year-old woman was swimming 500 yards offshore when an unknown size or type of shark attacked her.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the captain of an ocean sports vessel reported the incident, after hearing calls for help coming from near a channel marker, an estimated 600 feet offshore.

A tender from the Spirit of Aloha tour vessel was used to take the woman to shore. The woman was transported to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries to her lower right leg.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), in conjunction with Hawai‘i County authorities, have placed shark warning signs, one-mile, on either side of Anaeho‘omalu Bay on the Kohala Coast at Waikōloa.

A Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) helicopter flew over the area and its crew did not spot any shark activity. In keeping with standard protocols, shark warning signs will remain in place until noon on Sunday, after HFD does another surveillance flight.