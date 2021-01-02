January 02, 2021 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued January 01 at 9:37PM HST until January 02 at 4:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before 8am. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

