HFD Stamps Out Fire at Commercial Laundry Business in Kona

By Big Island Now
January 2, 2021, 12:51 PM HST (Updated January 2, 2021, 12:51 PM)
No injuries were reported after fire crews extinguished a blaze at a commercial laundry business in Kona this morning.

The structure fire at Laundry Two, located on Pawai Place, was reported to Hawai‘i Fire Department at 6:08 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, flames and heavy smoke was visible on the southeast corner of the approximately 4,000-square-foot metal commercial building. There was no one at the business as it is closed until Monday.

Firefighters made entry to the structure through the front roll-up door and extinguished the flames. All other units and personnel assist with salvage and overhaul.

The blaze is currently under investigation.

