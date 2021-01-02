HFD Stamps Out Fire at Commercial Laundry Business in Kona

No injuries were reported after fire crews extinguished a blaze at a commercial laundry business in Kona this morning.

The structure fire at Laundry Two, located on Pawai Place, was reported to Hawai‘i Fire Department at 6:08 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, flames and heavy smoke was visible on the southeast corner of the approximately 4,000-square-foot metal commercial building. There was no one at the business as it is closed until Monday.

Firefighters made entry to the structure through the front roll-up door and extinguished the flames. All other units and personnel assist with salvage and overhaul.

The blaze is currently under investigation.