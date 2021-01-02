DOH Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 171 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, raising the statewide total to 21,807. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 126 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.1%.

A total of 20 new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 18,190

Hawai‘i: 1,920

Maui: 1,031

Kaua‘i: 148

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 390

A total of 1,479 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 289 people have died.