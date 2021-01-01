Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Man

Authorities seek the public’s help in locating Robby Gay Yoshiyama who has been reported missing.

Yoshiyama is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, medium build. Yoshiyama was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans near the 1400 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo on Dec. 31, 2020.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts or finds Yoshiyama is asked to call the Hawai‘i Police Department non-emergency number at 935-3311.