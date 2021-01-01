January 01, 2021 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued January 01 at 3:25AM HST until January 01 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 10 mph.

Looking Ahead