Big Island Wind Advisory Extended Through Saturday Morning

National Weather Service: 3:18 PM HST, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM HST SATURDAY

WHAT: Northeast to east winds 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

WHERE: Large portions of North, East, and South Big Island.

WHEN: Until 4 AM HST Saturday, with highest chances for strong winds during the evening.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

The strongest winds will occur over ridges and through valleys where winds can accelerate downslope. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution. Be prepared for power outages. Avoid walking under overhanging tree limbs