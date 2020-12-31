Wind Advisory in Effect For Big Island

National Weather Service: 11:32 a.m. HST, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

WHAT: Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.

WHERE: Portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui and the Big Island.

WHEN: Until 6 PM New Years Day.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

Because of the mountainous terrain on the Big Island, winds may vary greatly from one location to another. The strongest winds will occur where winds blow over ridges and accelerate downslope.

Be prepared for power outages. Avoid walking under overhanging tree limbs. Be very careful when using fireworks.