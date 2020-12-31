HPD Reminds Motorists to Drive Sober this New Year’s Eve

Throughout the month of December, Hawaii Police officers and community groups around the island have held sign-waving events along major thoroughfares to remind motorists to drive safely this holiday season.

Shortly after a sign-waving event on Dec. 23 in Hilo, Puna patrol officers responded to a traffic accident with possible injuries in Hawaiian Paradise Park. While responding to the area, officers learned the responsible vehicle fled the scene and was involved in another traffic accident with possible injuries on Highway 130 at the intersection of Shower Drive.

Police arrived on scene and discovered that a total of five vehicles were involved in the accident with multiple people transported to Hilo Medical Center for evaluation for minor injuries. Police determined that inattention and alcohol were factors in both traffic accidents.

“Yet even with the knowledge and forewarning that law enforcement officers are specifically searching for impaired drivers, people continue to drive while under the influence,” HPD officials stated in a press release.

Of the 15 fatal crashes that occurred in Hawai‘i County this year, 12 of them involved impairment.

“That’s unacceptable,” HPD officials stated. “We all need to do our part and commit to not driving after consuming anything that impairs the ability to operate a vehicle in a safe manner.”

Authorities remind the public to drive sober this New Year’s Eve. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.

County residents are encouraged to call police if they see an erratic driver on the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.