December 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 31, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 31, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 31, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 17 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
New Year’s Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.