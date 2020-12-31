December 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 17 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

New Year’s Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead