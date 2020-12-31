Big Island Road Closures, Jan. 2 to Jan. 8

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no holiday lane closure exception due to continued low traffic volumes from COVID-19. Highway 130 contraflow will resume operations on Jan. 4.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO (24-HOUR WORK): Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 8, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

SPONSORED VIDEO

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KONA: Single lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 92.5, on Monday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

KOHALA: Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 2.5 and 3.5, on Monday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree trimming work.

KOHALA: Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 23, on Monday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance.