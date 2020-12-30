Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Puna Man

Hawai‘i police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Puna man reported missing by his father.

Andrew Cawley, 34, was last seen at a friend’s residence in Aloha Estates in Mountain View on the morning of Dec. 23.

Cawley is described as Caucasian, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with fair skin, brown eyes, and a shaved head. He has a scar on the left side of his head near the hairline and unknown tattoos on both feet.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 and ask for Officer Roger Carvalho.