Police Cite 19 For DUI

By Big Island Now
December 30, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 29, 2020, 10:55 AM)
Big Island police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 996 DUI arrests compared with 1,076 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.4%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua18
North Hilo02
South Hilo4258
Puna6210
Ka’u012
Kona7399
South Kohala188
North Kohala019
Island Total19996
There have been 765 major accidents so far this year compared with 977 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.7%.

To date, there were 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities compared with 25 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 40% for fatal crashes and 40% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

