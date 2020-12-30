Police Cite 19 For DUI

Big Island police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 996 DUI arrests compared with 1,076 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.4%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 8 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 4 258 Puna 6 210 Ka’u 0 12 Kona 7 399 South Kohala 1 88 North Kohala 0 19 Island Total 19 996

There have been 765 major accidents so far this year compared with 977 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.7%.

To date, there were 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities compared with 25 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 40% for fatal crashes and 40% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.