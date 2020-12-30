Matthew McConaughey Purchases Kukio Property

Matthew McConaughey has purchased a vacation home in a gated West Hawai‘i community.

Pacific Business News first reported Tuesday that the actor dropped $7.8 million on an estate located within the Kukio Beach and Golf Club, specifically in the Ka‘upulehu section. The one-acre property is reportedly complete with six bedrooms, two master suites, 6 and 1/2 baths, a glass wine cellar, a media room, a two-car garage, and a carport for two golf carts.

Esperanza Residence LLC is reported to have sold the property to McConaughey after investing approximately $5.5 million via purchase and subsequent construction. The home itself was designed by Paul Bleck, a Kona-based architect, and built by GM Construction, which is also a local company.

McConaughey, a native Texan known for his Emmy Award-winning performance in the HBO Series “True Detective” and who also captured an Oscar as the leading man in the 2014 film “Dallas Buyers Club,” is part of a larger trend across this year that saw wealthy mainlanders buy up multi-million dollar properties across the Hawaiian Islands.