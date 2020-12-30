DWS Issues Water Conservation For S. Kohala

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply has issued an immediate water conservation request for South Kohala.

Due to equipment malfunctions, residents and businesses are asked to reduce water use by 10%. Status updates will be issued as necessary and made available on the DWS’ website, www.hawaiidws.org.

Performing the following steps will help to conserve water:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

Use water-saving devices whenever possible

Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings

All affected water customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigate only during off-peak hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation. Find other water-saving tips by clicking on the “Conservation” tab at www.hawaiidws.org.

Call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: [email protected].