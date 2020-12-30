DWS Issues Water Conservation For S. Kohala

DWS Issues Water Conservation For S. KohalaDecember 30, 2020, 2:33 PM HST (Updated December 30, 2020, 2:33 PM)
The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply has issued an immediate water conservation request for South Kohala.
Due to equipment malfunctions, residents and businesses are asked to reduce water use by 10%. Status updates will be issued as necessary and made available on the DWS’ website, www.hawaiidws.org.
Performing the following steps will help to conserve water:
- Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes
- Check faucets and pipes for leaks
- Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth
- Reduce showering times
- Use water-saving devices whenever possible
- Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings
All affected water customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigate only during off-peak hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation. Find other water-saving tips by clicking on the “Conservation” tab at www.hawaiidws.org.
Call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: [email protected].