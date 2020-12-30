DOH Reports 108 New Cases of COVID Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 108 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 21,209. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 96 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

A total of seven new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 17,773

Hawai‘i: 1,873 (Civil Defense count is 1,878)

Maui: 932

Kaua‘i: 145

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 359

A total of 1,458 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 285 people have died.