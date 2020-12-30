Coast Guard Searches for Missing Freediver Off O‘ahu Shores

The Coast Guard, Honolulu County Fire Department and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Rescue are searching for a 51-year-old freediver off the Reef Runway in Ke‘ehi Lagoon, Tuesday.

The male diver is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds, and was last seen wearing dive gear. Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

At 7:38 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the diver’s friend stating he was missing. The friend said they were both diving in the area together and had separated. When his friend failed to return he called emergency services.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a Station Honolulu 29-foot Response Boat-Small crews to conduct searches of the area.

Honolulu County Fire Department and Airport Rescue also deployed units in response.

The weather on scene was winds of 5 mph and seas up to one foot.