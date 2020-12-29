Hiker Rescued Off Trail on Maunakea

A hiker was rescued from 13,000-feet elevation off Maunakea after falling and injuring both her knees Monday afternoon.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call about a hiker in distress at approximately 2:35 p.m. HFD and PTA Fire responded to the scene and found the woman two miles above Hale Pohaku and one mile below Lake Waiau.

According to fire officials, the hiker sprained both knees and was unable to walk back to her vehicle.

The hiker was treated for her injuries then put on a spineboard and loaded into a rescue litter to be taken off the mountain.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Due to the dangerous and rocky conditions of the mountainous terrain extra resources were required,” fire officials reported.

The hiker left the scene in their personal vehicle in stable condition.