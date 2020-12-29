DOH Retesting Pauoa Bay After Bacteria Levels Were Detected

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch is retesting Pauoa Bay after bacteria levels were detected in the waters.

State officials detected enterococci levels of 178 per 100 mL during routine beach monitoring. DOH is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample.

This beach, which fronts the Fairmont Orchid, has historically met the acceptable beach threshold levels, and there is no known source of fecal contamination. Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site. DOH will update the notification based on the results of this retesting.

For more information, see: http://eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb/#!/viewer?eventId=1237

and https://www.epa.gov/beaches/learn-human-health-beach.