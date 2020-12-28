Trail and Area Closures at Big Island National Park

The following is the revised trail and area closures at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park throughout the month of January. All closures are from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Temporary closures will include the Hale Ho’okipa Visitor Contact Station and parking lot, as well as the main trail from Hale Ho’okipa to the Honokōhau shoreline: Jan. 4, Jan. 7, Jan. 11, and Jan. 14.

Temporary closures will include Kaloko Road, Kaloko Parking Lot, and the Kaloko Picnic Area: Jan. 19, Jan. 22, Jan. 25, Jan. 28.

The reason for the closures is to provide public safety during the removal of invasive, non-native vegetation, as the park will be using helicopter operations.

For further information, contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at 808-326-9057.