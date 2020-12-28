Police Seek Help Identifying Possible Witness in Fatal Hilo Shooting

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating possible witnesses to a Hilo shooting that left one man dead last week.

Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for an individual seen on surveillance driving a white king-cab Nissan Frontier pickup truck with a dark-colored pipe rack in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred in the early morning hours on Dec. 18.

During the time, the individual driving the Nissan was captured on surveillance in the shopping center’s McDonald’s drive-through.

According to police, Benjamin Craig Davidson, 41, was shot and killed in his vehicle while in the parking lot of Puainako Town Center shortly after 4 a.m. A day later, 30-year-old Jarvis Rockwell Hung Leung Boots, of Mountain View, was arrested without incident.

SPONSORED VIDEO

During the course of this investigation, detectives were able to link Boots and his vehicle to the Dec. 2 shooting near the Pāpaʻikou Transfer Station that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. An additional victim, a 50-year-old male, was also shot at, but not injured.

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the driver is asked to call Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at 808-961-2386 or [email protected] or Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 808-961-2252 or [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.