Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled Along Kaiminani Drive

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kaiminani Drive between Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and Pao‘o Street by the Natural Energy Lab of Hawaii.

The test will occur starting at 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2020, to midnight on Dec. 30, 2020. Affected areas include Kahilihili Street and all side roads and lanes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Residents may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should anyone experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Darren Okimoto, District Supervisor, at 808-322-0600.