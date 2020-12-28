December 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Widespread haze after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

