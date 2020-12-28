December 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 28, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Widespread haze after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov