County Beach Parks to Close Early on New Year’s Eve

By Big Island Now
December 28, 2020, 4:03 PM HST (Updated December 28, 2020, 4:03 PM)
×

All county beach parks will close early on New Year’s Eve.

These closures are in addition to West Hawai‘i state beach parks, which will all close at 5 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The early closures are meant to discourage people from using fireworks at the parks, which is prohibited except upon written permission.

County beach parks will resume regular hours on New Year’s Day. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments