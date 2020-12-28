County Beach Parks to Close Early on New Year’s Eve

All county beach parks will close early on New Year’s Eve.

These closures are in addition to West Hawai‘i state beach parks, which will all close at 5 p.m.

The early closures are meant to discourage people from using fireworks at the parks, which is prohibited except upon written permission.

County beach parks will resume regular hours on New Year’s Day. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311.