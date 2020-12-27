High Surf Advisory Extended Through Sunday Night

By Big Island Now
December 27, 2020, 10:30 AM HST (Updated December 27, 2020, 10:32 AM)
National Weather Service, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

WHAT: Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet.

WHERE: East-facing shores of the Big Island.

WHEN: Until 6 PM HST Sunday evening.

IMPACTS: Moderate; Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

